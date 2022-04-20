US, Pakistan Ties Plunge With New War Of Words

Islamabad: US President Donald Trump's recent comments and tweets against Pakistan have renewed tensions between the two countries, analysts said. "The bilateral relationship between US and Pakistan is already a mess and what Trump said didn't represent anything new, however his latest tirade will further complicate efforts to restore much-needed trust in bilateral relations," Michael Kugelman, a Washington-based analysts and a senior program associate for South Asia in The Wilson Centre, told Anadolu Agency in an email. Kugelman said the U.S. needs Pakistan all the more to pitch peace talks with the Afghan Taliban. "This process (peace talks with Taliban) can't succeed unless Pakistan is on board," he added. Earlier, on Monday, a war of words erupted between Trump and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Twitter after the US president's recent statement saying Pakistan has not done "a damn thing" for the US "We no longer pay Pakistan the $Billions because they would take our money and do nothing for us, Bin Laden being a prime example, Afghanistan being another. They were just one of many countries that take from the United States without giving anything in return. That's ENDING!" Trump tweeted. Responding to Trump, Khan said: "Trump's false assertions add insult to the injury Pak has suffered in US WoT [War on Terror] in terms of lives lost & destabilised & economic costs. He needs to be informed abt [about] historical facts. Pak has suffered enough fighting US's war. Now we will do what is best for our people & our interests." UNI