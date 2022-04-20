US official visits India next week to advance strategic partnership

Washington: Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells will be in New Delhi from January 15-18 as part of her South Asia trip that would take her to Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

While in the Indian capital, Wells will meet senior government officials to advance the US-India strategic global partnership following the success of the 2019 US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, said the State Department.

She will discuss topics of mutual interest with members of the business community and civil society.

Wells will also attend the Raisina Dialogue.

Wells will be first in Colombo from January 13-14 to meet with senior Sri Lankan officials and members of civil society to discuss a range of bilateral and regional issues, including shared interests in a free and open Indo-Pacific region that fosters prosperity, democracy, justice, and human rights.

From New Delhi Wells will travel to Islamabad. where from January 19-22 she will meet government officials and members of civil society to discuss issues of bilateral and regional concern.

—UNI