US millionaire leaves USD 100k to her cockatiels

WASHINGTON: A millionaire in the US has left a USD 100,000 trust fund to her 32 cockatiels with specific instructions on how to care for her beloved birds - but they will have to share the windfall with a dog and a cat. Leslie Ann Mandel's will states the birds should continue to live in the aviary at her USD 4 million home in East Hampton, New York. Mandel, who was married to Arthur Herzog, author of the sci-fi thriller 'The Swarm,' has named her stepson, Matthew Herzog, as trustee of the pet fund, 'New York Post' reported. Mandel has given explicit instructions for the weekly maintenance of the birds. "It is my wish that the birds be fed and the building cleaned each Monday and Thursday and their food shall be purchased from Avi-Cakes, carrots, water and popcorn," the will states. Mandel then adds that the cockatiels should share the USD 100,000 trust fund with her rescue dog, Frosty, and her cat, Kiki. She provides no directions for the care of Frosty and Kiki and says the trustee can use his "judgment and discretion" on how to spend the money on them. Mandel, who had no children of her own, died in June at age 69 after being admitted to the hospital with kidney stones.