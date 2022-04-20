US might soon report 100,000 new COVID-19 cases per day, warns Dr Anthony Fauci

Washington: The US is likely to witness 100,000 new cases of coronavirus per day if people do not adhere to the safety norms, warned coronavirus task force member Dr Anthony Fauci on Tuesday (local time).

"We are now having 40-plus thousand new cases a day. I would not be surprised if we go up to 100,000 a day if this does not turn around and so I am very concerned," Fauci was quoted as saying by CNN.

He was speaking to the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee during a hearing on the pandemic.

Speaking on if the pandemic is under control, he said, "I am not satisfied with what's going on because we are going in the wrong direction if you look at the curves of the new cases, so we've really got to do something about that and we need to do it quickly...Clearly we are not in total control right now. "It's going to be very disturbing, I will guarantee you that."

He said that despite the continuous surge in new cases of COVID-19, people are congregating in crowds and not wearing masks and not giving proper attention to guidelines on reopening.

"We're going to continue to be in a lot of trouble, and there's going to be a lot of hurt if that does not stop," he said.

As per the latest update by the Johns Hopkins University, the US has reported a total of 2,628,091 cases and 127,286 deaths till now. (ANI)