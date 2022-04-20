US Looking Foward To Global Partnership With India: Wells

Washington: The US on Sunday said it is looking forward to partnering with India on the world's stage as Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosts President Donald Trump this month.

"India is at the heart of the Indo-Pacific region and plays an increasingly prominent role on the world's stage. The U.S. looks forward to partnering with India at every step of the way," Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary in the State Department (Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs) Alice Wells said.

Wells said in a tweet that two strategic partners shared "unshakeable" ties and Washington was looking forward to an warmer relationship. "The ties between our countries are unshakeable, and we look forward to an even warmer relationship as@narendramodi hosts@POTUS later this month," she said.

Wells also said the US and India enjoyed a close partnership that grows stronger day by day.

"Together, we are breaking records. For example: we welcomed a record number of Indian exchange students to the US last year and hope to receive even more this year." President Trump would be in India at the inviation of Prime Minister Modi on February 24-25. UNI