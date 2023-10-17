US involvement deterred Hezbollah from joining all-out war on Israel: Report

Tel Aviv [Israel]: The United States deployed two carrier strike groups, each consisting of an aircraft carrier, its planes, and several escort warships, which appeared to have deterred Hezbollah from attacking Israel in a major war, The New York Times reported on Tuesday.

The New York Times reported quoting American officials, the US and Israeli Intelligence agencies are working to determine whether Israel's expected ground offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip could prompt Hezbollah to launch a large-scale military campaign against Israel from Lebanon.

The American-based news daily reported that the officials currently assess that Hezbollah's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, does not want an all-out war with Israel, for fear of the damage it would do to his group and Lebanon. U.S. officials said that assessment could change as more intelligence is gathered and events unfold.

In addition, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel has vetoed proposals from his government of a pre-emptive strike against Hezbollah, according to American officials and others briefed on the discussions.

Earlier today, the US Defence Department reiterated its full support to Israel at the time of war and said that the US Secretary of Defence is in continuous touch with the Israeli authorities and leaders.

The US Department of Defence (DOD) said in a statement, "Since meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and members of the Israeli War Cabinet in Tel Aviv on Friday, Austin has remained fully engaged with the country's leaders as the US works ensure Israel has what it needs to defend itself from further attacks."

In the statement, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh shared, "Since leaving Israel, he has held calls with MOD Gallant ... on a near daily basis and will likely have another call today". He added, "We are working to meet Israel's needs, which include air defence, precision-guided munitions, artillery and medical supplies."

In addition to quickly fielding U.S. aid to Israel, the U.S. has bolstered its presence in the region to deter further aggression.

Over the weekend, Austin directed the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group to join the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group which arrived in the Eastern Mediterranean last week.

The Navy units are part of a broader bolstering of US forces in the region. Last week, the Air Force announced the deployment of F-15 and F-16 fighter squadrons and A-10 attack squadrons to the region, according to a US Department of Defence press release."

"The increases to U.S. force posture signal the United States' ironclad commitment to Israel's security and our resolve to deter any state or non-state actor seeking to escalate this war," Austin said in a statement over the weekend.

According to the Gaza-based Health ministry, the number of Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza has risen to 2,750 and the number of wounded has risen to 9,700. In a previous statement, the ministry said over 750 children were among the people killed in the Israeli attacks.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Israel from the surprise Hamas attack is now more than 1,400, said Israel Defence Force (IDF).

—ANI