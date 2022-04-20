US, India Urge Pak To Act Against Perpetrators Of 26/11 Mumbai & Pathankot Attacks

Washington: India and the US have condemned terrorism in all its forms and sought to build up pressure on Pakistan urging it to take 'immediate, sustained and irreversible action' to ensure that no territory under its control is used for terrorism against other countries in any manner.

A Joint Statement issued at the end of second 2-Plus-2 Ministerial Dialogue held here on Wednesday, urged authorities in Islamabad and to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of cross-border terrorist attacks, including 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot.

"India appreciated US support at the United Nations for terrorist designations, including of JeM leader Masood Azhar, and the United States welcomed changes in Indian law that will facilitate further cooperation on terrorism designations," the statement said.

The strong observation in the Joint Statement issued after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar held with their American counterparts Mark Esper and Mike Pompeo refers to the new law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act, 2019 enacted by the Modi government in August this year.

Both the Houses of Parliament passed the draft law during monsoon session of Parliament and President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the legislation on August 8. Officials have said in Delhi that two 'most wanted' - Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed and Jaish-e-Mohammad leader Masood Azhar were immediate targets of the new law. The new Act gave powers to the Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to attach properties acquired from proceeds of terrorism.

Meanwhile, the Joint Statement took note of the judicial cooperation on terrorism cases between the National Judicial Academy in Bhopal, India and the US Federal Judicial Center.

The two sides expressed intend to facilitate further cooperation between two sides in new areas and through joint judicial workshops for third-country partners.

The Minsters recommended building on the India-US Oceans Dialogue to advance shared oceanic priorities, including combating pollution, fisheries enforcement, scientific exploration, and species documentation in the Indian Ocean.

"The Ministers conveyed their shared interest in a peaceful, secure, stable, united, democratic, inclusive and sovereign Afghanistan. They expressed support for Afghan-led and-owned negotiations that culminate in a sustainable peace, cessation of terrorist violence and preservation of the gains of the last 18 years," the statement said. It also said that they "applauded India's efforts to build trade linkages and multi-modal connectivity infrastructure for Afghanistan" to enhance its regional connectivity to sustain growth and development over the long term. UNI