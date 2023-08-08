US, India Have Long-Standing History Of Cultural Collaboration, Says US Embassy Counselor

New Delhi: The United States and India have a long-standing history of cultural collaboration, where art professionals from both nations thrive and at times collaborate to promote social justice, said Gloria Berbena, Minister Counselor for Public Diplomacy, US Embassy in New Delhi at an art exhibition here hosted by the American centre titled "Interrogations and Ideologies: A Quest for Equality".

The exhibition brought together a group of artists who used different installations as a powerful expression of social equality and justice. The curator of the exhibition was Prof Y.S. Alone which also included a Performance Art by Prof. Kaushal Kumar.

While speaking with ANI at the closing ceremony of the exhibition, the Minister Counselor said that both India and United States have long been committed to societies that exemplify equality and there are still things that need to be done to get accomplished.

“The Performance was painful for all of us to see in terms of inequalities but also joyful things to see in terms of these artists using their voices and talent to express the desire and need for change and social awareness. India and the United States have long been committed to societies that exemplify equality”, said Berbena.

“Both countries have work to do in that area. We approach this with humility. These kinds of exhibitions, voices help raise consciousness about the world that still needs to be done and the work that has been accomplished but communities coming together with awareness and powerful common good”, she added.

Speaking about the cultural connection and many more such exhibitions in future, Berbena said that this would be the first of many after Covid and that she was delighted that such space was created for art and conversations.

“We are delighted at the American centre in New Delhi that it created space for these kinds of conversations and art. This would be the first of many after Covid, after a long pause and we are now opening doors and inviting the public for these interesting conversations”, she said.

While delivering her remarks, Berbena also stressed on how "these expressions not only ignite the minds of individuals privileged to see them but also reiterate a commitment of the United States and India in envisioning, an equitable world".

Underscoring the ideas of Dr Ambedkar, the Minister's Counselor also highlighted how he used his voice for social equity and inclusivity as enshrined in the Indian constitution. “Historically, both the United States and India have followed similar paths, and share a common aspiration to champion these transformative ideas. Aiming to shape a world that is truly free from prejudice”, she added. —ANI