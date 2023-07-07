US, India Conduct 'Operation Broader Sword' To Stop International Shipments Of Illegal And Dangerous Drugs

New Delhi: The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and US Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) in collaboration with Indian Government's Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) carried out 'Operation Broader Sword', a special bilateral multi-agency enforcement operation targeting illicit pharmaceuticals, devices, or precursor chemicals shipped using the international mail system.

Conducted in June 2023, Operation Broader Sword stopped more than 500 shipments of illicit, and potentially dangerous, unapproved prescription drugs, combination medical devices, and synthetic drug precursors from reaching American consumers, the US Embassy in India said in a press release. The operation targeted packages entering the US from India through the New York's John F Kennedy International Airport and Chicago's O'Hare International Airport International Mail Facilities (IMFs) from June 12-23.

During the operation, investigators examined over 1500 shipments originating in India and took action on approximately 500 products, including illicit and illegal medications intended to treat or mitigate serious diseases, according to the press release. Many shipments were determined to have included opioid and other controlled substance drug products.

The US Embassy in India in the press release said, "In anticipation of the Operation, HSI special agents conducted a controlled delivery of a shipment of suspected products resulting in the arrest of an Indian national for the illegal importation of illicit pharmaceuticals including opioids and other controlled substances."

According to the press release, Operation Broader Sword built upon the success of Operation Broadsword which also targeted mail parcels which comprised illicit medical products from India was carried out in 2020. This operations prevented shipments of shipments of illicit, and potentially dangerous, unapproved prescription drugs and combination medical devices from reaching customers and provided leads on individuals that facilitated additional law enforcement follow up in India and the US.

Mark Fredrick, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Country Attache, in the press release said, "US law enforcement and regulatory agencies already enjoy a strong working relationship with Indian counterparts under the bilateral Counternarcotics Working Group and now have expanded that cooperation to work closely under Operation Broader Sword."

Fredrick further said, "Initiatives like Operation Broader Sword protect people in both the U.S. and India, helping India identify traffickers who either operate or seek to expand into India, and also helping India law enforcement strengthen protections against flows of illicit drugs that may harm Indian citizens."

Bilateral, multiagency efforts like Operation Broader Sword serve to interdict illegal and potentially harmful products from reaching consumers in the US and provide information on shipping patterns and parties of interest that warrant additional enforcement actions, the US Embassy in India said in the press release. Indian and US law enforcement officials by working together gain an understanding of international criminal networks which can be leveraged to further protect the citizens of both countries. —ANI