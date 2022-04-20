US House Speaker Pelosi endorses Biden

Washington: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden as the Democratic Party''s presumptive presidential nominee.

In a video released on Monday morning, Pelosi described Biden as a "voice of reason and resilience" amid the coronavirus pandemic, Xinhua news agency reported.

"When our nation faced the Great Recession, it was Joe Biden who led the implementation - and the accountability - of the Recovery Act, helping create and save millions of jobs. When the Democratic Congress was passing the Affordable Care Act, Joe Biden was a partner for progress in the White House and also championed the cancer moonshot," she said.

Biden already has the formal support from former President Barack Obama, progressive leaders Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, and the party''s two previous presidential nominees John Kerry and Al Gore.

--IANS