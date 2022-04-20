    Menu
    Economy & Business

    US Home Construction Jumps 5.8% In December To 1.67 Million

    April20/ 2022

    Washington: U.S. home construction jumped 5.8% in December to 1.67 million units, ending a strong year for home building.

    The better-than-expected gain followed an increase of 9.8% in November, the Commerce Department reported Thursday.

    Housing has been one of the star performers this year even as the overall economy has been wracked by the coronavirus. Record-low mortgage rates and the desire of many people to move to larger homes during the extended stay-at-home period has fueled demand.

    For December, construction of single-family homes increased 12%.—AP

    Categories :Economy & BusinessTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in