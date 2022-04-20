US Hints Tough Action On Pakistan; To Include India In Afghanistan Policy

New Delhi: The United States on Friday hinted that it may take strict action against Pakistan and terror.

President Donald Trump and his administration, on Thursday, told reporters the White House is close to taking a decision on Afghanistan and the plan includes India and Pakistan.

"We are getting close. We're getting very close. It's a very big decision for me," Trump said at Bedminster in New Jersey, where he is on a vacation.

Referring to India and Pakistan, State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said, "We are looking at this as not just a solution to Afghanistan, but also a broader concern that incorporates India and Pakistan as well as a regional solution. We just don't have that plan."

The White House is currently carrying out a review of Afghanistan policy, with Senator John McCain unveiling his own plan for the war-torn country.

"I took over a mess, and we're going to make it a lot less messy. But that has been a place -- 17 years, our longest war, I read in one of your columns. And, frankly, it's going to be a decision that's going to be made very soon," Trump said without giving a timeline for the policy review.

Secretary (of State) Tillerson is also a part of the US' Afghan review policy.

The policy attempts to ensure that Afghanistan doesn't becomes a sanctuary for terrorists to plot and conduct attacks against America.

Over the past few months, several lawmakers have publicly spoken on the need to crack the whip on Islamabad, a supposed safe havens for terror outfits, something New Delhi .

Last month, US defence secretary James Mattis said the ongoing review of the US's Afghanistan strategy is "hard" because it has to be "wrapped into a regional context" that involves Pakistan. When he was specifically asked whether it is " the diplomatic angle...the Pakistan angle " that was complicating matters, he acknowledged it is.