US Health and Human Services Secy in Gujarat for G20, bilateral meetings

Washington: US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra will participate in the two-day G20 Health Ministers’ meeting starting today in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, according to an official statement.

He will also participate in bilateral meetings.





In India, Secretary Becerra will emphasise that the US' partnership with India is one of the most consequential relationships, and the US and India partnership brings health benefits to the region and the world, the US Department of HHS said in the press statement.

While at the G20 Health Ministers’ Meeting, Secretary Becerra will "advance the United States' priorities of increasing our mutual prosperity, advancing democracy and human rights, addressing the climate crisis, and upholding a rules-based order grounded in international law," it said.

In addition, Secretary Becerra will highlight that the United States supports all three priorities of the G20 Health Track under India's Presidency.

Firstly, improving global coordination on health emergencies prevention, preparedness, and response (PPR), with a focus on implementing a One Health approach (the intersection of humans, animals, and the environment) and combatting Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR).

Secondly, improving the global availability of and access to affordable medical countermeasures (MCMs, including vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics) for health emergencies; and thirdly supporting the use of digital health systems in low- and middle-income countries to improve healthcare service delivery and to advance universal health coverage (UHC), as per the statement.

Finally, Secretary Becerra will stress the importance of deepening "our bilateral relationship with India, reiterating that India is one of America's indispensable partners. Secretary Becerra will use his participation at the G20 in Gandhinagar to help deepen our already significant relationship," the statement added.

Specifically on August 18, Secretary Becerra will hold a bilateral meeting with India, and also participate in the inaugural Session 1 of the G20 Health Minister’s Meeting: Health Emergencies Prevention, Preparedness and Response (focusing on One Health and AMR).

Later on Friday afternoon, Secretary Becerra will hold a bilateral with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the official release added.

Finally, Secretary Becerra will participate in a G20 working gala dinner in the evening.

On August 19, Secretary Becerra will hold a bilateral meeting with Brazil to discuss opportunities for US-Brazil health cooperation and Brazil’s 2024 G20 priorities as host.

Secretary Becerra will also participate in Session 2 of the G20 Health Ministers’ Meeting: Strengthening Cooperation in Pharmaceutical Sector with Focus on Availability & Access to Safe, Effective, Quality and Affordable Medical Countermeasures—VTDs (Vaccine, Therapeutics & Diagnostics).

Next, Secretary Becerra will participate in Session 3 of the G20 Health Ministers’ Meeting: Digital Health Innovation and Solutions to Aid Universal Health Coverage and Improve Healthcare Service Delivery.

Finally, Secretary Becerra will participate in the Closing Ceremony of the G20 Health Ministers’ Meeting, the official statement said. (ANI)