US First Lady To See Happiness Curriculum In Delhi School

New Delhi: US First Lady Melania Trump is likely to visit a Delhi government school in the national capital on Tuesday to watch the "happiness curriculum", sources said on Thursday.

According to senior government sources, the US President's wife is likely to visit the Delhi government school in south Delhi and see first-hand the impact of the 'happiness curriculum' introduced by Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had introduced the happiness curriculum in the Delhi government schools two years ago as an attempt to reduce stress among school children, which involves 40 minutes of meditation, relaxing and even outdoor activities.

The sources said that Melania will be received by Arvind Kejriwal, who was sworn in as the Chief Minister for the third time on Sunday along with Sisodia.

When asked about which school the first lady would be visiting in south Delhi, the source said that the name of the school will be announced after some time.

US President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit India on February 24 and 25. The US first couple will spend the first day of the trip in Gujarat's Ahmedabad and Uttar Pradesh's Agra before moving to Delhi for official reception and bilateral talks.

This is Donald Trump's first state visit to India and also a first standalone visit by a US President to India.

