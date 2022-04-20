US firm plans stake sale in CARE Hospitals for up to $300 mn

Mumbai: US private equity firm Advent International is in talks with Carlyle Group and three separate healthcare providers to sell its 72 percent stake in India`s CARE Hospitals for $250 million to $300 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. The talks are also being held with Malaysia`s IHH Healthcare Bhd , India`s Manipal Hospitals and Fortis Healthcare , the sources added, declining to be identified because the information has not been made public. "The formal process is on. We have seen initial interest and this will take a few months to conclude," said one of the sources. Advent, Carlyle and IHH declined to comment, while Manipal and Fortis did not respond to Reuters` emails seeking comments. Advent bought its 72 percent stake in CARE Hospitals in 2012 for $105 million. The chain operates 17 hospitals in nine cities across India. The remaining 28 percent stake is currently held by a group of Indian doctors. Interest in Indian private hospital chains has increased as public spending in healthcare has remained low, resulting in a dilapidated network of government hospitals and clinics, especially in rural areas. IHH has been especially active in looking to invest in India. Last month, it bought a 51 percent stake in India`s Continental Hospitals Ltd for $45.4 million, and also owns an 11 percent stake in the largest Indian hospital chain, Apollo Hospital Enterprise . Reuters