US fighter jets intercept Russian reconnaissance aircraft off Alaska

Washington: US fighter jets intercepted four Russian reconnaissance aircraft off the coast of Alaska, according to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

Taking to Twitter, NORAD said that the US F-22 fighter jets, supported by tanker planes and an early warning and control aircraft, intercepted four Russian Tu-142 reconnaissance aircraft entering the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on Saturday, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The Russian aircraft remained in international airspace and at no time did they enter US sovereign airspace," it said.

According to NORAD, the Tu-142s came within 65 nautical miles south of the Alaskan Aleutian island chain and loitered in the ADIZ for nearly eight hours.

The interception came after NORAD fighter jets intercepted two Russian Il-38 maritime patrol aircraft entering the Alaskan ADIZ late Wednesday.

NORAD forces this year have identified and intercepted Russian military aircraft on 10 separate occasions when they have flown into the ADIZ, said NORAD Commander General Terrence O''Shaughnessy.

NORAD is a US and Canada bi-national organization charged with the missions of aerospace warning, aerospace control and maritime warning for North America.

--IANS