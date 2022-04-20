US FCC confirms S Pen support for Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

New Delhi: The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has reportedly confirmed support for S Pen Stylus in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphone.

Android Authority first discovered an FCC listing related to Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphone, confirming S-Pen support.

"In fact, the listing reveals that the new smartphone will support Hover functionality too," the report said on Wednesday.

This functionality helps users hold the S-Pen above the screen without touching the display for various functions.

The FCC test report describes an EUT (Equipment Under Test) device that can be used with an S Pen in both hover and click modes.

"The EUT can also used with a stylus device (S Pen). The EUT operates with the S Pen in two different inductive coupling modes of S Pen motion detection (Hover and Click) operating in the range of 0.53 –0.6MHz."

The FCC listing also confirms wireless power transfer, Wi-Fi 6E, and UWB on an upcoming Samsung device.

Last week, Samsung's mobile business chief Roh Tae-moon hinted in an editorial that the world's largest smartphone maker intends to support S-Pen stylus in more Galaxy devices in addition to the Galaxy Note phablets.

Industry officials predict that Samsung may make the stylus available for the high-end model of the Galaxy S21 smartphone that is expected to be unveiled in January.

Samsung Electronics has also denied rumours that it will discontinue the Galaxy Note series next year, saying the flagship phablet line will live on despite the rise of other premium devices.

—IANS