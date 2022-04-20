US ends defence exports to Hong Kong

Washington: The United States on Tuesday announced to end exports of defence equipment and sensitive dual-use technologies to Hong Kong, placing them under same restrictions that exist for China.

"As Beijing moves forward with passing the national security law, the United States will today end exports of US-origin defense equipment and will take steps toward imposing the same restrictions on U.S. defense and dual-use technologies to Hong Kong as it does for China", US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in a statement.

He said that the Chinese Communist Party's decision to eviscerate Hong Kong's freedoms has forced the Trump Administration to re-evaluate its policies toward the territory.

"The United States is forced to take this action to protect US national security. We can no longer distinguish between the export of controlled items to Hong Kong or to mainland China. We cannot risk these items falling into the hands of the People's Liberation Army, whose primary purpose is to uphold the dictatorship of the CCP by any means necessary", the state department said in a statement.

It gives us no pleasure to take this action, which is a direct consequence of Beijing's decision to violate its own commitments under the UN-registered Sino-British Joint Declaration. Our actions target the regime, not the Chinese people. But given Beijing now treats Hong Kong as "One Country, One System", so must we. The United States is reviewing other authorities and will take additional measures to reflect the reality on the ground in Hong Kong.

The Trump administration is taking action in response to legislation adopted by the Chinese parliament last month, under which the Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress will be in charge of developing a national security law banning secessionist and subversive activity in Hong Kong. The move is supported by the Hong Kong leadership, but has been met by a wave of protests in the city by at least some residents who said they fear Beijing may infringe upon their rights.

UNI