US dollar falls as risk appetite increases

New York: The US dollar weakened in late trading on Friday as risk appetite increased on news about President Donald Trump''s plan to reopen the economy.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was down 0.22 percent at 99.7987 in late trading.

In late New York trading, the euro rose to $1.0867 from $1.0845 in the previous session, and the British pound was up to $1.2482 from $1.2459 in the previous session. The Australian dollar increased to $0.6353 from $0.6311, Xinhua reported.

The US dollar bought 107.59 Japanese yen, lower than 107.63 Japanese yen of the previous session. The US dollar decreased to 0.9676 Swiss franc from 0.9689 Swiss franc, and it decreased to 1.4022 Canadian dollars from 1.4111 Canadian dollars.

Trump on Thursday unveiled guidelines for a phased reopening of parts of the US economy disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

--IANS