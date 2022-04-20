US Delegation Meets UP BJP Leader In Lucknow; Seeks Report Of Yogi Govt Performance

Lucknow: A high-level delegation of US Embassy today met senior Uttar Pradesh BJP leader Vijay Bahadur Pathak and enquired him about the party's future plan and the Yogi Adityanath government performance and future actions. The meeting at the state party headquarters here, which lasted for around 45 minutes, covered almost all issues, mostly political, with the US officials showing their interest on how the BJP government would tackle law and order, corruption and how it will provide loan waive off to farmers. The delegation was led by its North India Office Director Jonathan Kessler along with political officer Jake Miner and Cultural Affairs Specialist Robin Bansal. Mr Pathak narrated the delegation in detail about the achievements of the Yogi Adityanath government in just around three months of the rule with giving emphasis on law and order, corruption and development. "In this just short period, the government has started showing its works with setting the government system in place after it had crumbled during the past 15 years of misrule. Corruption was rampant in the state in past 15 years with not a single project left with corruption." When the delegation asked about the lack of experience of Mr Adityanath in governance, Mr Pathak said, "Narendra Modi was also elected first time as MP but as a PM his capability was also admired by US and other countries. Similarly, Yogiji along with his two deputies Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma are first timers in the governance but they too will create a record by giving good governance." To a query about how the UP government will manage the funds to waive off the farm loan, the BJP leader said, "We have already discussed the issue and have planned accordingly. We have arranged the funds and after the budget session, the farmers would start getting the benefit." However, the US delegation's question on law and order, the BJP leader said, "It is just three months time, let the government complete one year, then you will witness a major change." "Law and order is related to corruption and in both these fronts, the Yogi government had started working and we are expected to get results soon," he said. Mr Pathak added that several schemes of the previous Akhilesh Yadav government are full of corruption including the Gomti River Front project. "Every thing is being taking care of and the government was ordering CBI probes in several projects." Later, the BJP leader also honored the US delegation with offering them saffron scarfs.



--UNI