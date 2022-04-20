US Covid-19 deaths top 350,000: Johns Hopkins University

Washington: The US has hit another grim milestone as the country's overall coronavirus deaths have surpassed the 350,000 mark, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the country's overall death toll currently stood at 349,933, while the cases have increased to 20,396,243.

New York State reported 38,273 fatalities, the highest in the country.

Texas recorded the second highest deaths of 28,338, followed by California with 26,542 and Florida with 21,890, the CSSE tally showed.

States with more than 10,000 fatalities also include New Jersey, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Massachusetts and Georgia.

The US remains the nation worst hit by the pandemic, with the world's highest caseload and death toll, accounting for more than 24 per cent of the global cases and over 19 per cent of the global deaths.

US Covid-19 deaths increased by over 50,000 in 19 days after it hit 300,000 on December 14, 2020.

An updated model forecast by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington projected a total of 567,195 Covid-19 deaths in the US by April 1, 2021, based on the current projection scenario.

