US Covid-19 deaths top 250,000: Johns Hopkins University

Washington: Coronavirus deaths in the US has surpassed the 250,000 mark, a new grim milestone amid an unabated resurgence in the worst-hit country in the world, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Thursday, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the country's overall death toll and caseload stood at 250,483 and 11,525,149, respectively.

New York state reported the highest number of fatalities at 34,173, followed by Texas in the second place with 20,147 deaths, Xinhua news agency reported.

The states of California, Florida and New Jersey have registered more than 16,000 deaths, the tally showed.

States with more than 9,000 fatalities also include Illinois, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

The US has the world's highest caseload and death toll, accounting for more than 18 per cent of the global deaths.

The country reached the grim milestone of 200,000 coronavirus deaths on September 22 and the number climbed to a quarter of a million in nearly two months.

US daily fatalities caused by Covid-19 hit 1,707 on Tuesday, the highest single-day spike since the country reported 1,774 daily deaths on May 14, the CSSE chart showed.

Meanwhile, an updated model forecast by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington has revealed that a total of 438,941 Americans might die of the virus by March 1, 2021, based on current projection scenario.

Since the start of the fall semester, the US has seen an upward trend in new cases on campus.

Experts have warned students returning from college and those who travel for family gatherings during Thanksgiving holiday may lead to a new wave of coronavirus infections.

