US COVID-19 cases surpass 29 million

New York: The total number of Covid-19 cases in the US topped 29 million on Monday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

US Covid-19 case count rose to 29,000,012, with a total of 525,046 deaths, according to the CSSE tally, Xinhua news agency reported.

California reported the largest number of cases among the states, standing at 3,599,689. Texas confirmed 2,695,653 cases, followed by Florida with 1,944,995 cases, New York with 1,694,651 cases, and Illinois with more than 1.1 million cases.

Other states with over 650,000 cases include Georgia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Arizona, New Jersey, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan, the CSSE data showed.

The US remains the nation worst hit by the pandemic, with the world`s most cases and deaths, making up nearly 25 per cent of the global caseload and more than 20 per cent of the global deaths.

US Covid-19 cases reached 20 million on January 1, and have increased by 9 million in more than two months.

An updated model forecast by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington projected a total of 576,026 Covid-19 deaths in the US by July 1, 2021, based on the current projection scenario.

