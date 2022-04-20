US COVID-19 cases soar by over 70,000 for 2nd day

Washington: The US has reported an increase of over 70,000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours for a second consecutive day, after shattering the record for the highest number of single-day infections, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

Cases rose by more than 70,000 on Friday after going up by over 77,000 on Thursday, a record increase since the pandemic hit the country, Xinhua news agency reported citing the University as saying.

As of Saturday morning, the US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 3,641,417 and 139,175, respectively, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

In the last 24 hours, 975 new deaths were recorded, which was the highest spike since June 10.

New York state remains the hardest-hit with 405,551 cases.

Other national COVID-19 hotspots include California, Florida and Texas, reporting 364,835, 327,234 and 308,611 cases, respectively, the CSSE data revealed.

States with over 100,000 cases also include New Jersey, Illinois, Arizona, Georgia, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania, it added.

Experts have warned that cases could soon top 100,000 a day if the country fails to take steps necessary to stem the spread of the virus.

