US coronavirus deaths top 200,000

Washington: US coronavirus deaths surpassed 200,000 according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

With the national caseload topping 6.8 million, the death toll across the United States rose to 200,005, according to the CSSE, news agency Xinhua reported.

New York state reported 33,092 fatalities, at the top of the US state-level death toll list. New Jersey recorded the second most deaths of 16,069.

States with more than 7,000 fatalities also include Massachusetts, Illinois and Pennsylvania.

The US remains the nation hit the worst by the pandemic, with the world's highest caseload and death toll.

It reached the grim milestone of 100,000 coronavirus deaths on May 27. The number doubled in nearly four months.

According to media reports, US infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci warned Tuesday that the country is entering into a risk period for rising coronavirus infections following the start of fall.

—UNI