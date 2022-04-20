US Consulate in Hyd to train 50 Vizag girl students in English

Visakhapatnam: The US Consulate in Hyderabad has launched an English language teaching programme at a college in Vizag which will benefit 50 bright and economically disadvantaged girl students.

The English Access Microscholarship Programme, also known as the 'Access Programme', has been launched at the St. Joseph's College for Women.

"We are delighted to partner with St. Joseph's College on this important programme that will support these women in achieving their future goals," said the Consulate's Public Affairs Officer (PAO) David Moyer.

The two-year programme, funded by the US government, is implemented by the US Consulate and the Regional English Language (US Embassy New Delhi) through a grant agreement with the college.

In two batches of 25 students each, the girls will learn English through classroom and extension activities from specially trained local teachers.

'Access Programme' aims to strengthen the students' communication and language skills to reach their goals of higher studies or future job prospects.

Initially, they will have virtual classes until it is safe to have sessions in actual classrooms.

"We are confident that by the end of this programme, you will strengthen your English proficiency and gain confidence for the next steps in your education or careers," Moyer told the students as he presented them with participation certificates.

The English Access Microscholarship programme offers a foundation of English language skills to bright, economically disadvantaged students in the age bracket of 13 to 20 years in their home countries.

Participants of this programme will also have the advantage to vie for future US exchange programmes and other study opportunities.

Since its inception in 2004, nearly 1.5 lakh students benefited from the programme in more than 80 countries.

