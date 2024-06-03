US congratulates Kuwait's new Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Sabah

With a distinguished career in public service, including roles as Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Sabah's appointment is seen as a positive step for the Gulf country.

Washington, DC: The United States congratulated the newly appointed crown prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Sabah on Monday and said they looked forward to deepening the friendship with the Gulf country.

"The United States congratulates His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Sabah for his appointment as the new Crown Prince of Kuwait. His Highness Sheikh Sabah has a distinguished background of public service for his country, which includes previously serving as the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister," the US State Department said in an official statement.

The US also underlined that its strategic partnership with Kuwait is a valued one.

"The United States values our strategic partnership with the State of Kuwait. We look forward to deepening our friendship with Kuwait and His Highness Sheikh Sabah as we work toward a peaceful and prosperous Middle East region," the statement added.

According to state agency KUNA, the Kuwait Emir appointed Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Hamad Al Mubarak Al Sabah as Crown Prince.

The appointment of Al Sabah comes six months after the Emir of Kuwait took over the throne and also weeks after suspending parliament, according to Khaleej Times.

The 71-year-old Sheikh was Kuwait's foreign minister from 2011 to 2019 and then prime minister until 2022.

—ANI