US condemns civilian attacks in latest Syria violence

Fierce fighting between forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad and Islamist rebels, including the Al-Qaeda affiliated Al-Nusra front in Idlib city, had reportedly left more than 100 civilians dead and forced 30,000 people to flee. State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf said in a statement that Islamic State jihadists had massacred more than 40 people in Mabujeh in Hama province, including women and children, while regime forces also bombed the town. "The United States strongly condemns attacks this week against Syrian civilians," Harf said. The US is also "deeply concerned" by attacks on the Yarmuk refugee camp in Damascus by IS jihadists, Harf said, which had left 18,000 civilians in the area at risk. "Yarmuk`s inhabitants have already suffered from the regime`s violence and have lived under siege for nearly two years, deprived of desperately needed essentials, including food and medical relief," Harf said. "The United States reiterates that all forces must cease unlawful attacks on civilians and comply with international law."-AFP