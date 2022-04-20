US companies look to UP for business

Lucknow: Many US companies planning to move out of China are now considering Uttar Pradesh as their new destination.

The US companies are reportedly impressed with the Yogi Adityanath government''s success stories in containing the new coronavirus infection in the state.

Uttar Pradesh''s MSME Minister Siddharth Nath Singh, who held an hour-long webinar with the US-based industries under banner of the United States-India Strategic Partnership Forum on Tuesday evening, said, "The US investors took a keen interest in setting up academic campuses in UP after they were told about the Private Universities Act of the state and the impressive growth of the private universities during the Yogi regime."

The representatives of the US companies said that they would definitely prefer Uttar Pradesh as their next business destination as the state has a strong customer base and adequate skilled manpower, besides a conducive working atmosphere, the minister added.

He said that at the webinar he told the US companies about Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath''s sector-specific policies mainly in the defence, pharmaceuticals, food processing, electronics and education sectors.

Many companies participated in the webinar, including Adobe, Boston Scientific Master Cards and UPS while Siddharth Nath Singh, along with a team of senior officers, including industrial development commissioner Alok Tandon and principal secretary, MSME and exports, Navneet Sehgal, represented the state.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary, MSME and Exports, Navneet Sehgal, said that the US businessmen also hailed the Yogi government''s fight against COVID-19. They were also informed of the Team-11 which has been set up by the Chief Minister to check the spread of the virus in the state.

--IANS