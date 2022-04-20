US Comedy Group Thanks India For Gifting Priyanka Chopra To The World

New Delhi: They are fascinated with the culture and history of India, but more than that they are awestruck with the talent of Bollywood�s �desi girl� Priyanka Chopra. Brian Q Quinn, on behalf of his popular American comedy troupe The Tenderloins, says Priyanka is a �worldwide treasure�, adding that no one can ever �pay back India for gifting� her to the globe. The historical side of the country never ceases to amaze many, and Quinn shares that it �blows our American mind�. He also says that America is a �a baby country compared to India�. �Every Bollywood movie looks like the most fun movie ever made, and if that was all we knew of Indian cinema, it would be enough. But then you guys gave us Priyanka Chopra, who we can all admit is a worldwide treasure,� Quinn told IANS in an e-mail interview from New York. Priyanka is on a global high, and scaling new heights with each move. After making a place for herself in the west with her musical skills, the actress landed into the foreign television space with �Quantico�. Then came her presence at the Oscars and an honour at the People�s Choice Awards. Now, all eyes are on her Hollywood debut film �Baywatch�. Quinn added: �Personally speaking, we will never be able to pay back India for gifting Priyanka to the world. She really is something special. Thank you, India. Thank you so much.� He also hopes to �appear as Priyanka Chopra�s love interest in a Bollywood movie�. Quinn is now adding an Indian twist to his professional front. The Tenderloins, better known as Impractical Jokers, will be hosting a digital comedy challenge titled �Sprite Comedy Konkout by Culture Machine�. Culture Machine, a digital media company, has got the New York-based comedy troupe comprising Joe Gatto, James Murray, Sal Vulcano along with Quinn � on board. The group will throw an open challenge to India�s digital comedians to find out the best from the lot. The challenge begins on YouTube on Wednesday. Talking of the association, Quinn said: �We are going to challenge these amazing talents to do what we do best, embarrass themselves in the name of laughter. We have no idea how the people of India are going to react, which is why we are so looking forward to seeing what they come up with.� The Tenderloins caught onto the spiral of fame with the hidden-camera comedy reality TV series �Impractical Jokers�. They use a combination of hidden microphones and cameras to dare each other to go out of comfort zone and embarrass themselves. The show is in its fifth season. Quinn, who has also acted in TV series �Jokers Wild� and film �Vulgar�, shared that with �Impractical Jokers� the group has stumbled upon an �eye-opening� truth. He said: �In making the show we have come to realise that you can get away with almost anything just by being confident and wearing a smile�It�s very eye opening.� Sharing his knowledge about the comedy industry of India, Quinn said: �We are just becoming aware of the burgeoning comedy industry in India. The best comedy comes from a specific view point, and there is no doubt that the Indian culture has it is own take on the world.