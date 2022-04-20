US CDC recommends against Thanksgiving travel amid Covid-19 spike

Washington: The US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has advised Americans not to travel duringthe Thanksgiving holiday next week, as the number of fresh coronavirus cases and deaths were continuing to increase in the worst-hit country.

"Travel may increase your chance of getting and spreading Covid-19. Postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others this year," Xinhua news agency quoted the CDC as saying in a new guideline posted on its website on Thursday.

More than 1 million Covid-19 cases were reported in the US over the last seven days.

As cases continue to increase rapidly across the US, the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving is to celebrate at home with the people you live with, said the guideline.

"Gatherings with family and friends who do not live with you can increase the chances of getting or spreading Covid-19 or the flu," it added.

As of Friday, the US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of Covid-19 cases and deaths at 11,710,084 and 252,484, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

— IANS