US calls on China to stop sterilizations of Uighurs

Washington: United States on Tuesday called on China to stop sterilizations of Uighurs, a Turkic-speaking minority ethnic group native to the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in Northwest China.

"The world received disturbing reports today that the Chinese Communist Party is using forced sterilization, forced abortion, and coercive family planning against Uyghurs and other minorities in Xinjiang, as part of a continuing campaign of repression," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement referring a new research of German scholar Adrian Zenz.

"We call on the Chinese Communist Party to immediately end these horrific practices and ask all nations to join the United States in demanding an end to these dehumanizing abuses", he said further.

Zenz mentioned in his report that China's Communist Party is responsible for genocide policies by preventing Uighurs from giving birth.

China has been criticized for reportedly holding up to one million ethnic Uighurs and other Turkic Muslims in "re-education camps" in the Xinjiang region under the pretext of fighting terrorism and religious extremism as of last summer.

Beijing has denied the existence of "re-education camps" on numerous occasions, insisting that the country is fully complying with the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.

