US border city reports record high daily Covid-19 cases

Houston: El Paso, a city in the US state of Texas that borders Mexico, has reported a record high number of single-day coronavirus cases even after a curfew was imposed to curb the virus spread.

On Wednesday, the city reported 3,100 new cases, smashing the previous single-day record by more than 1,000 infections, reports Xinhua news agency.

Eight new deaths were also reported.

With the new tallies, El Paso's overall caseload and death toll stood at 56,355 and 669, respectively.

According to authorities, due to the skyrocketing number of new cases, hospitals were near or at capacity.

Late last month, El Paso authorities implemented a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew and health officials asked residents to stay home for two weeks in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

All non-essential businesses were also ordered to be closed for two weeks.

Statewide, new cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all trending upward in Texas.

According to Texas Health and Human Services, there are currently 926,400 confirmed Covid-19 cases reported in the state, 9,049 more cases than that of Tuesday.

Total fatalities have reached 18,320.

