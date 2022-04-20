US Blacklists Chinese Organisations Over Xinjiang 'Uighur Repression'

The US has blacklisted 28 Chinese organisations over concerns of their alleged involvement in abuses against ethnic Uighurs in China's Xinjiang province.

The organisations are now on the so-called Entity List, effectively barring them from buying American products without approval from Washington.

The 28 targets include both government agencies and technology companies specialising in surveillance equipment, a BBC report said on Tuesday.

A Commerce Department filing said the organisations are "implicated in human rights violations and abuses".

It is not the first time the US has put Chinese groups under a trade ban, the Commerce Department had previously added Huawei Technologies Co and more than 100 affiliates to the Entity List.

Rights groups say Beijing is severely persecuting the mostly Muslim Uighurs in detention camps. China calls these "vocational training centres" to combat extremism.