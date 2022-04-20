US-Based band Bluegrass Journeymen desires to collaborate with Arijit Singh

New Delhi: United States-based band of musicians Bluegrass journeymen on March 06 expressed their desire to collaborate with famous Indian singer Arijit Singh in future. "We would love to collaborate with Arijit Singh that would be really great. He has such a great voice and he is classically trained and it would be great to do a collaboration with him," band lead singer Patrick Fitzsimmons told ANI here. Talking about the experience in India, he said, "It has been amazing. We have been to Rishikesh and Dehradun in Uttarakhand then we went to Woodstock school event and also to Beatles Ashram." "There is lot of diversity to it. Every state has its own traditions and own sound. We made lots of inroads in Kolkata. Many of them have western sound to it," he added. The band played at the United States embassy in New Delhi and specifically they included 'Tujhe Dekha toh yeh jaana Sanam' song from the movie 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge'. The performance included a fusion between western music and Bengali music which was represented by Lawyer cum Musician Nabanita Sarkar.

—ANI