US Backs Modi

Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): US unflinchingly backs (Narendra) Modi...Better believe it right away! Thanks to Modi's globalised leadersip entailing "freedom for / of all with no sundry; peace be uppermost; give peace the most full fledged chance; live and let live" has US back (Narendra) Modi to the hilt but not gratuitously rather after 100% foolproof proof repeatedly provided by Modi himself. In its just to--be-released 'new Indo-Pacific strategy, the US fully commits itself to a stronger role on the Indo-Pacific, fully recognising both the increasing challenge posed by Chinese aggression and the Modi-India in the region. Terming Modi/India "like minded (convivial) partner and leader in South Asia and the Indian Ocean", the US-document commits the US to supporting "India's continuing rise and regional leadership under Modi" as a core action point to implement its vision of the Indo-Pacific, in particular over the next 12-14 months.

The US-approved, just-to-be-released Indo-Pacific strategy is piloted by the powerful National Security Council in Washington. It is seen in top US circles as the key driver of the most important policy initiative by the Biden-Administration.

The document highlights Modi's role "as a driving force" of Quad and other regional fora, recognises that "it is active in and connected to SouthEast Asia and refers to it as an engine for regional growth and development" and a "net security provider in the whole region".

The policy-to-be-implemented-right away also mentions the bipartisan support for greater investment in the region in the US, across sevetal administrations; focusses on thematic challenges such as the pandemic and climate as well as are-specific challenges such as the situation in Korean peninsula; and explicitly recognises the increasing challenge posed by the People's Republic of China (PRC) as a key reason for this focus, including its aggression vis-a-vis India.

According to the strategy, Beijing is combining its "economic, diplomatic, military, and technological might" to pursue a "sphere of influence" in the Indo-Pacific and seek to become the "world's most influential power".

...The (US) official refusing to be named says that India under Modi is in a different place compared to other countries (other members of Quad for instance are treaty allies with the US, why India is not), India faces "very significant challenges" in the region, Modi is bound to overcome them all with utmost ease stunning all.