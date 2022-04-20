US asks its citizens to leave India

New Delhi: Owing to shortage of medical facility due to exponential rise in COVID cases across the country, the US has advised its citizens not to travel to India or to leave as soon as possible.



"Access to all types of medical care is becoming severely limited in India due to the surge in Covid-19 cases. US citizens who wish to depart India should take advantage of available commercial transportation options now. Direct flights between India and the United States are offered daily, with additional flight options available to US citizens via transfers in Paris and Frankfurt," the US Embassy, New Delhi said in a statement.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 4 Travel Health Notice and the Department of State has issued a Level 4 Travel Advisory advising against all travel to India. The current Level 4 Travel Advisory is the highest level issued by the Department of State and advises U.S. citizens not to travel to India or to leave as soon as it is safe to do so due to the current health situation in country, it added.

The mission also asked its citizens to visit the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website for the latest information on travel restrictions.

Explaining the reason for issuing the advisory, it said: "New cases and deaths from COVID-19 have risen sharply throughout India to record levels. COVID-19 testing infrastructure is reportedly constrained in many locations. Hospitals are reporting shortages of supplies, oxygen, and beds for both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 related patients. U.S. citizens are reporting being denied admittance to hospitals in some cities due to a lack of space. Some states have enacted curfews and other restrictions that limit movement and the operation of non-essential businesses."

India on Thursday, registered 379,257 fresh Covid-19 cases and 3,645 fatalities, the highest single-day spike in cases and deaths in 24 hours since the pandemic hit.

—UNI