US announces $8.4m to help Pak's anti-virus efforts

Islamabad: The US has announced a funding of $8.4 million for Pakistan to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The contribution was announced on US mission's social media platforms on Friday by Ambassador Paul Jones, reports Dawn news.

An amount of $3 million will be utilised to provide three new mobile labs to enable Pakistanis living in virus hotspots to be tested, treated and monitored to stop the spread.

High-tech emergency operations centres will be established in Islamabad, Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan under the initiative.

Funding of $2 million will be used to train community health workers to assist people in their homes and lessen the burden on hospitals.

Life-saving activities among Afghan refugees and in host communities in the country will be carried out at a cost of $2.4 million, which will be administered by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

Details about the remaining $1 million was not made available, reports Dawn news.

In a statement, Ambassador Jones said: "Together, we can stop the spread of this deadly disease to protect out loved ones and regain our prosperity and freedom."

—IANS