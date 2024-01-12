    Menu
    US and British Forces Target Houthi Military Abilities in Yemen, Warn of Possible Retaliation

    Amid rising tensions, US and British forces conduct targeted strikes in Yemen to neutralize Houthi military capabilities. Emphasizing precision to avoid collateral damage, officials express concerns about Houthi actions posing a global threat. While no immediate retaliation has occurred, experts anticipate potential responses. The joint effort aims to diminish Houthi capabilities over time, promoting international security and stability.

    An RAF Typhoon aircraft.

    Washington: In a joint effort, US and British forces launched strikes on Yemen, specifically targeting Houthi military capabilities. Emphasizing their commitment to minimizing collateral damage, US officials conveyed on Thursday that these actions were taken in response to the growing threat posed by Houthi actions, not only to the United States but also to the global community.

    During a press briefing, officials revealed that the strikes were designed to diminish the Houthi capabilities and prevent further attacks. They stressed the intention to gradually reduce the Houthi capacity and likelihood of conducting such assaults over time. Despite these efforts, there has been no immediate retaliatory response from the Houthis.

    "While we anticipate a decline in the Houthis' capability and an overall degradation, ultimately reducing their capacity and inclination to carry out these attacks, it would not be surprising to witness some form of response," noted one official during a conference call with reporters.

    —Input from Agencies

