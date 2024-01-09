US Airstrike Thwarts Rocket Attack on Ain al-Asad Air Base in Iraq

US Airstrike Thwarts Rocket Assault on Ain al-Asad Air Base in Iraq. Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions, Targeted Strike Halts Potential Threat.

Anbar, Iraq: Late on Monday, a well-timed US airstrike thwarted a potential rocket attack on the Ain al-Asad air base in western Iraq, a crucial facility hosting US and international forces. Iraqi military sources revealed that a rocket launcher mounted on a small truck, strategically positioned about 7 km east of the base, was targeted by the airstrike, effectively neutralizing the threat.



The rocket launcher, equipped with at least two rockets ready for launch, was destroyed in the precision strike, according to an army official. While US-led coalition officials were not immediately available for comment, the incident highlights the ongoing security challenges in the region.



With 900 troops in Syria and 2,500 in neighboring Iraq, the United States maintains its mission to advise and assist local forces, aiming to prevent the resurgence of the Islamic State. The airstrike comes amid heightened tensions, with the US military facing over 100 attacks since the Israel-Hamas conflict began in October, featuring a mix of rockets and attack drones.



Iran-aligned militia groups in Iraq and Syria, critical of Israel's actions in Gaza, perceive the US as partially responsible, adding layers to the complex geopolitical dynamics in the region.

—Input from Agencies