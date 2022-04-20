US Air Force builds facility in Guam to accommodate Roosevelt sailors

Washington: The US Air Force has announced that it has joined efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic among sailors from the virus-stricken aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, which docked in Guam last month.

According to a statement from the Air Force on monday, the 36th Wing constructed an Expeditionary Medical Support System or EMEDS, on the grounds of US Naval Hospital Guam, where hundred of sailors infected with COVID-19 are being treated, reports Xinhua news agency.

On Monday, the Navy reported that 94 per cent of the crew from the Roosevelt had been tested for COVID-19.

Of those, it said 678 sailors had tested positive while 3,904 others negative.

The EMEDS facility, estimated to be completed within a couple of days, consists of 11 medical units, and six warehouse units, the USAF said.

"It really is a culminated effort of many different units from multiple bases to pull off the logistics of getting all the supplies here for this operation," said Lt. Col. David Johnson, Troop Commander for the operation.

Hickam Air Force Base in Hawaii and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska provided assistance by flying over medical supplies, the statement added.

--IANS