US 'church' to offer 'miracle cure' amid warnings

A US-based group calling itself Genesis II Church of Health and Healing has plans to convene on Saturday to promote a "miracle cure" that claims to cure 95 per cent of all diseases in the world by making adults and children, including infants, drink industrial bleach.

The group is inviting members of the public through Facebook to attend what they call their "effective alternative healing" at the Icicle Village Resort in Leavenworth, the Guardian reported.

The organiser of the event, Tom Merry, has publicised the event on his personal Facebook page by telling people that learning how to consume the bleach "could save your life, or the life of a loved one sent home to die".

The "church" is asking attendants of the meeting to "donate" $450 each, or $800 per couple, in exchange for receiving membership to the organisation as well as packages of the bleach, which they call "sacraments".

The chemical is referred to as MMS, or "miracle mineral solution or supplement", and participants are promised they will acquire "the knowledge to help heal many people of this world's terrible diseases".

MMS consists of chlorine dioxide, a powerful bleach that is used both on textiles and in the industrial treatment of water. It has been banned in several countries around the world for use as a medical treatment.

In the US, the chemical cannot be sold for human consumption. In 2010, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) put out a public warning after it was notified of many injuries to consumers from drinking the fluid, with symptoms that included nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, severe dehydration and one person who had a life-threatening reaction.

A spokesman for the FDA told the Guardian that the agency could not comment on possible civil or criminal law enforcement actions, but added: "The FDA continues to advise consumers about the dangers of Miracle Mineral Solution and the agency has issued warnings to consumers over the past decade."

As promotion for the event, the group has posted on Facebook a link to a video which claims to show people with malaria being cured in two hours. The video shows a British advocate of MMS travelling to a village in Uganda where he arranges for several villagers to be given the "miracle cure".