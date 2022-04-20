US' Oregon state hit by unprecedented wildfires

Washington: The US state of Oregon is currently battling unprecedented record-breaking wildfires, which have so far killed three people, according to the National Fire Information Centre.

"This could be the greatest loss of human life and property due to wildfire in our state's history," the BBC quoted Oregon Governor Kate Brown as saying at a news conference on Wednesday.

The fires are blazing across the state's valleys and along the coast, causing mass evacuations.

According to the Centre, wildfires are currently raging in nine other western states, including Washington.

One person has died due to the fires in Washington which were unusual due to the region's cool, damp climate.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee said on Tuesday that more than double the acreage had been torched in the previous 24 hours than had been burned during all of last year in his state.

Meanwhile, the worst-hit state of California, in the middle of a 20-year mega-drought, is experiencing more than two dozen wildfires, including three of its five largest ever, the BBC reported.

Since mid August, fires in California have killed 11 people, destroyed more than 3,600 structures, burned old growth redwoods, charred chaparral and forced evacuations in communities near the coast, in wine country and along the Sierra Nevada.

