Urvashi Sharma takes up craft-making for charity

Mumbai: Amid the ongoing lockdown, actress Urvashi Sharma is using her time to make items of craft through which she aims to raise funds.

The actress, known for films like "Naqaab", "Baabarr", "Khatta Meetha" and "Chakradhaar", has taken up a new passion -- candle-making and embroidery.

"Lately, I''ve taken up on candle and flower making, embroidery, knitting and beading work. I have also been painting besides spending quality time with my children. All in all, it''s been a very productive quarantine," said Urvashi, who also appeared in songs like Atif Aslam''s "Doorie" and Mika''s "Something something".

"Creativity is my passion. I don''t do anything ordinary Every corner of our lovely home has a special touch by me," said Urvashi, who is working on a detailed embroidery work on Lord Shiva.

"I take about 2-3 weeks to make one," she said,who has earlier created embroidered work on Sai Baba, Hanuman, Lord Ganesha, Jesus, Mother Mary and baby Jesus.

The actress is married to Sachiin J. Joshi, who is currently stuck in Dubai. They share two children -- a daughter named Samaira and a son named Shivansh, together.

"I love art and crafts and I find time to do it every day. I''ll be selling these to raise funds for our Big Brother Foundation," said Urvashi.

Set up in 2012 as a not-for-profit initiative, Big Brother Foundation works on empowering underprivileged children and women in rural India. Recently, the foundation is conducting nationwide food distribution drives and helping the people in need during the ongoing health crisis.

"It is the best time for me to do all of it. We always find time for the things that we are passionate about," said Urvashi while talking about getting time due to the lockdown.

--IANS