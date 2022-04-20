Urvashi Rautela: Cinema closed until real life doesn''t feel like a movie

Mumbai: Actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela urged everyone to be safe and said that "until real life doesn''t feel like a movie, cinema will remain closed.

Urvashi shared a throwback video of herself getting her hair and make-up done for what seems like an event or a shoot.

"Cinema closed until real life doesn''t feel like a movie. STAY SAFE. BE KIND. I LOVE YOU ALL GUYS. Stuck with you @yashrajrautela," she captioned the image.

Urvashi, a social media sensation, made her Bollywood debut with "Singh Saab The Great" in 2013. She later appeared in films like "Sanam Re", "Great Grand Masti", "Hate Story 4" and "Pagalpanti".

Recently, Urvashi talked about stray animals dying of starvation, and urged people to take care of them.

Urvashi had also donated Rs 5 crore to aid the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, and says we need to get together and no donation is too small.

--IANS