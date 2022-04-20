Urvashi Rautela tried adding Bollywood elements to her international album 'Versace Baby'

Mumbai: Actress Urvashi Rautela, who has shot her debut international music album "Versace Baby" with Egyptian actor Mohamed Ramadan, says she has tried to add a lot of Bollywood elements to the song, and also tried to ensure an element of Indianness about it.

"I really can't wait for all of you guys to enjoy this and I have tried to add a lot of Bollywood elements to it, as I am a proud Indian. Whatever project I am a part of, I will always make sure it has a lot of Indianness. So, yes, you are going to see a lot of Bollywood in 'Versace Baby'," she said.

"It's very special and very close to my heart. My parents, family and friends are extremely overwhelmed and excited about it," she added.

She went on: "It's a huge honour for an Indian to be a part of this humungous international project, which is a music album called 'Versace Baby' and that too is backed up by the world's biggest brand 'Versace' itself." She added that they wore the brand from head to toe, from jewellery to shoes to the outfits and accessories, and they even shot in Versace house.

Urvashi says the album is her Eid present to all her Arab and international fans.

—IANS