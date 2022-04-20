Urvashi Rautela stuns in killer black outfit

Mumbai: Actress-former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela sure knows how to keep her fans regaled in these boring times of lockdown. Urvashi has been posting a series of oomph-loaded snapshots and videos on her social media over the past few days, and fans are loving it. She has done it again on Monday, posting a photo in a stunning, body-hugging black outfit that, she admits, gave her trouble because she "couldn''t really sit in" it!

Urvashi took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself in the sexy black outfit with a thigh-high slit. She completed her look with pink lips, minimal make-up and hair tied in a neat bun.

"Couldn''t really sit in this but it was worth it," she captioned the image, which currently has 228K likes.

Fans were quick to gush about her latest sensuous style statement in the comments section.

A fan wrote: "Somebody call fire brigade to control this fire."

Another said: "Beautiful"

"Shine," one said on the comment section.

Another described the picture as "sexy".

Urvashi''s new treat for the eyes for her fans follows her recent post where she posed in a multicoloured backless dress. That apart, she has been regularly posting pics and videos in bikini.

--IANS