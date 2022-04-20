Urvashi Rautela SIZZLES at the Miss Universe pageant � view pics!

And she looked sexy in the swim suit round where she was seen wearing a haute pink bikini. The actress is carrying an entire nation�s hopes on her shoulders We have won the coveted Miss Universe crown twice before in the past, with Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000. It�s been fifteen years since any Indian beauty has been chosen to uphold the title. Now, all hopes of bringing the crown home again are set on Urvashi Rautela.

Urvashi, who is an actress, sure seems like a perfect mix of beauty with brains. At the recent Gown round at the Miss Universe pageant, she stunned everyone with her elegant appearance. She was looking mesmerizing in white and gold fish cut gown. She had her hair let down while most beauties preferred to tie their hair up in a bun. And she wore long ear rings which complimented her entire outfit. Urvashi looked pretty smiling with confidence as she posed for the photos and walked down the performance area. And she looked sexy in the swim suit round where she was seen wearing a haute pink bikini. The hot Urvashi Rautela who is known for Daddy Mummy song will be representing India at the Miss Universe pageant. Urvashi had already been creating a lot off buzz lately in India, and now with such a big responsibility on her shoulders, her name will be on the tip of every tongue. We wish the lady good luck and hope they bring glory home.