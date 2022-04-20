Urvashi Rautela shares a flirty post

Mumbai: Actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela has shared a flirty post on social media.

Urvashi shared a video of herself on Instagram, where she is seen twirling around in a black dress teamed with black sunglasses.

The social media sensation captioned the photograph with a flirty message: "kiss me hard before you go." The post currently has over 214K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Urvashi recently shared that all stars -- male and female -- are always under pressure to look good.

Meanwhile, she is gearing up for the release of her film "Virgin Bhanupriya" on an OTT platform. The film also stars Gautam Gulati, Archana Puran Singh, Delnaaz Irani, Rajiv Gupta and Brijendra Kala, Niki Aneja Walia and Rumana Molla.

--IANS