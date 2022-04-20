    Menu
    Showbiz

    Urvashi Rautela reminisces about her Miss Universe sojourn

    April20/ 2022


    Mumbai: Actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela went down memory lane, reminiscing about the time she represented India at the Miss Universe pagaent.

    Urvashi took to Instagram, where she shared a stunning photograph of herself in a magenta bikini with a sash that has "India" written on it. She completed her look with a sizzling red lipstick and smokey eye make-up.

    "Miss Universe #universeunited , always united while we''re apart love and miss you @realpaulashugart," she captioned the image, which has garnered over 1.2 million likes on the photo-sharing website.

    Urvashi had earlier shared a photograph of herself from her Miss Universe days.

    She is seen donning a white sequinned dress with a plunging neckline paired with white drop earrings and fiery red lipstick.

    On the work front, Urvashi''s latest music video "Beat Pe Thumka".

    --IANS

    Categories :ShowbizTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in